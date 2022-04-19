​​Maralee Nichols Shares Cute Easter Photo with Her and Tristan Thompson's Son in Matching Bunny Pajamas

Maralee Nichols spent Easter Sunday cuddling and twinning with her and Tristan Thompson's 4-month-old son.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old model shared a carousel on Instagram that showed her holding Theo in her arms as she leaned back in a chair. Theo's head was turned away from the camera in both snaps, however, his and Nichols' cute matching bunny pajamas were on full display.

"Happy Easter 🤍," she captioned the adorable photo to commemorate Theo's first Easter.

The new mom welcomed baby Theo on Dec. 1. In February, she revealed the special meaning behind his name.

"Theo, my little angel baby," Nichols said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' "

Nichols continued, "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children."

"I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My great blessing."

The birth certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, first revealed Theo's name. In a statement shared with PEOPLE from Nichols, she added that the athlete was not named on the birth certificate "because he was not present at Theo's birth."

Thompson, 31, first confirmed he fathered the baby in January, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. He also has a 5-year-old son, Prince with ex has a Jordan Craig.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."