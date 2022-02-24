"Theo, my little angel baby," Maralee Nichols said of the 2-month-old son she shares with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols Reveals Sentiment Behind Name of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son: 'My Little Angel'

The name of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' son has a special meaning.

"Theo, my little angel baby," Nichols says in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday. "I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' "

Nichols, 31, continues, "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children."

"I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My great blessing."

Maralee Nichols baby Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram

The birth certificate for the 2-month-old, obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, first revealed Theo's name.

The statement shared with PEOPLE from the new mom, she adds that the athlete was not named on the birth certificate "because he was not present at Theo's birth."

The NBA player, 30, initially denied the paternity of little Theo.

Last month, he confirmed he fathered the child, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he continued. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

A rep for Nichols told PEOPLE in response, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby."

In his message, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."