Maralee Nichols Reacts to Tristan Thompson Admitting He Fathered Her Child

Maralee Nichols is sharing her thoughts after Tristan Thompson admitted that he fathered her child.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the new mom said, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," they continued.

Thompson, 30, confirmed the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

Additionally, the NBA star issued an apology to ex Khloé Kardashian, writing in a separate Story slide, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

Added Thompson: "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Thompson, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, previously denied fathering a child – his third, as he also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig – with Nichols.

Nichols gave birth to her son in early December, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE, and is currently suing Thompson for pregnancy-related fees and child support in a pending Los Angeles paternity suit.

Although Thompson had previously denied having sex with Nichols, court documents revealed that the basketball star admitted that he communicated with Nichols via SnapChat, and insisted that his relationship with her was "based on sex only."

While Thompson had also previously said that the "only" date of conception could've been March 13, 2021, Nichols stated that their son was conceived in April.