Maralee Nichols Shares Photo of Son After Khloé Kardashian Posts Tristan Thompson with His Other Kids

Maralee Nichols is sharing a new photo of her and Tristan Thompson's son after Khloé Kardashian posted pictures of the NBA star spending time with his other three kids.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday on Instagram which featured photos of Thompson with their two children — a 7-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be shared and daughter True, who turns 5 next month — as well as Thompson's oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Shortly after Kardashian's post, Nichols shared a new picture on her Instagram Story of her cuddling 15-month-old Theo, whom Nichols shares with Thompson.

In the picture, Nichols lies in bed, smiling with her eyes closed as she holds a sleeping Theo close to her chest.

Thompson hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo in January 2022.

At the time, the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Maralee Nichols/Instagram

In Kardashian's post, the mom of two praised Thompson for being the "best father."

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," The Kardashians star wrote.

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," she continued. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud."

"Happy birthday baby daddy," she concluded.