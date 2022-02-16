Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson 'Has Done Nothing to Support' Their 2-Month-Old Son

A statement issued to PEOPLE via Maralee Nichols' representative alleges the athlete has not "provided any financial assistance" for their two-month-old child

Maralee Nichols, who welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson last year, is claiming that the NBA player has not taken any initiatives to get involved in their baby's life.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," Nichols' representative says in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

The statement comes after reports that the Sacramento Kings player is paying thousands of dollars to Nichols as well as the two other mothers of his children: Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian.

A representative for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nichols welcomed her son on Dec. 1, 2021, sharing her first photo of the baby boy on Instagram days later.

Last month, Thompson, 30, confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child after previously disputing the paternity.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He also apologized publicly to Kardashian — with whom he was in a relationship when Nichols said the child was conceived.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliations I have caused you," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Nichols shared her thoughts shortly after Thompson's admission. "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby," her representative said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

One day after Thompson confirmed that he is the father of Nichols' child, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is moving on and "wants to focus on her own happiness."

As for finding love again, the insider said Kardashian "can't imagine dating right now," adding: "But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready."

"It's hard for her family when she is upset," the source continued. "They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person, though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."