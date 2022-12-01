Maralee Nichols Celebrates as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns One: 'I Needed You'

Maralee Nichols is celebrating her baby boy.

The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrates his first birthday on Dec. 1, a milestone the mom reflected on in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"I can not believe you are already one 🥹," she began the post's caption.

"Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room," the proud mom raved. "You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form."

Nichols concluded, "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo 🤍."

In addition to Theo, Thompson is also dad to a 4-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Khloé Kardashian, as well as his oldest, son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The NBA player first confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols in January, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

As fans know, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Thompson confirmed he fathered Theo.

courtesy Maralee Nichols

Speaking of the time the news broke during an episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder reflected on the "dark cloud looming over me."

"Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she continued as a video montage of her and sister Kim Kardashian holding the baby flashed across the screen.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she added. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."