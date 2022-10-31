Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Dressed Up for Halloween

Maralee Nichols is celebrating her baby boy's first Halloween!

The 31-year-old fitness model — who shares her 10-month-old son with Tristan Thompson — shared Theo's first Halloween costume in a rare Instagram Story on Monday.

Nichols first shared a throwback of her in a black skeleton onesie with her baby bump from last Halloween followed by a recent photo in which she and Theo match in skeleton pajamas as she holds him, cutting his face out of the photo.

Later, Nichols shared another Instagram post with scenes from her "October with my pumpkin 🧡." The photos show the mother and son exploring a pumpkin patch and visiting Disneyland, ending with a photo of the pair in costume, with Nichols as Little Red Riding Hood and Theo as the Big Bad Wolf.

In addition to Theo, Thompson is also dad to a 3-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Khloé Kardashian, as well as his oldest, son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nichols shared photos of baby Theo — who will turn 1 on Dec. 1 — in August.

In one photo, Theo rested on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sat on the bed nearby.

The second photo showed Theo's hand reaching for a sippy cup that read "the man, the myth, the legend."

courtesy Maralee Nichols

The NBA player first confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols in January, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."