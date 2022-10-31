Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Dressed Up for Halloween

Maralee Nichols continues to protect her baby boy's identity as she shares selective photos of son Theo, 10 months, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 31, 2022 04:42 PM
Maralee Nichols Poses in Matching Skeleton Costumes with Son Theo, 10 Months
Photo: Maralee Nicholas/instagram, George Pimentel/Getty

Maralee Nichols is celebrating her baby boy's first Halloween!

The 31-year-old fitness model — who shares her 10-month-old son with Tristan Thompson — shared Theo's first Halloween costume in a rare Instagram Story on Monday.

Nichols first shared a throwback of her in a black skeleton onesie with her baby bump from last Halloween followed by a recent photo in which she and Theo match in skeleton pajamas as she holds him, cutting his face out of the photo.

Later, Nichols shared another Instagram post with scenes from her "October with my pumpkin 🧡." The photos show the mother and son exploring a pumpkin patch and visiting Disneyland, ending with a photo of the pair in costume, with Nichols as Little Red Riding Hood and Theo as the Big Bad Wolf.

In addition to Theo, Thompson is also dad to a 3-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Khloé Kardashian, as well as his oldest, son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Nichols shared photos of baby Theo — who will turn 1 on Dec. 1 — in August.

In one photo, Theo rested on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sat on the bed nearby.

The second photo showed Theo's hand reaching for a sippy cup that read "the man, the myth, the legend."

Stars celebrating mother's day gallery Maralee Nichols with her son Theo Photo credit: Maralee Nichols
courtesy Maralee Nichols

The NBA player first confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols in January, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

