Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'

Manti Te'o's home team just got a little bit bigger.

The former Notre Dame football star, 31, and wife Jovi Nicole Te'o welcomed their second baby together, son Kyro Aumua Te'o, the newly minted mom of two shared on Instagram on Monday.

Baby Kyro arrived on Monday, Jan. 16, weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 22 inches at birth, she revealed.

"Welcome my little King. We've all been waiting for you!" she captioned the set of shots, one where the couple poses with their newborn and another showing him sleeping soundly.

"Love you babe!! Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!" Manti commented on the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their son's birth comes just days after Jovi's 35th birthday, which Manti marked with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday to the Queen. The mother of my children. My best friend. My partner in life and beyond," he wrote. "We are so grateful for you…I am so grateful for you. So excited for what's ahead of you this year. More blessings. More life. This is just the beginning. I love you. Happy birthday @jovi.nicole ❤️."

The couple — who is also parents to daughter Hiro, 17 months — tied the knot during an oceanside ceremony in La Jolla, California in Sept. 2020, he noted in an Instagram post.

"I couldn't give you the world but I think I did better … I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te'o," the NFL free agent wrote in the caption of a series of photographs that showed the newlyweds taking a stroll along the beach in their wedding attire.

"Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony," Jovi added on Instagram. "Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn't be more excited."

Te'o made headlines a decade ago when it was discovered he had been the target of a catfishing hoax and again last summer when that hoax became the subject of an episode of UNTOLD, Netflix's sports documentary series.

The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, a two-part documentary focusing on Te'o and how it unraveled that his supposed girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, whom he thought died of leukemia during his senior football season, didn't truly exist.

Te'o was a star linebacker at Notre Dame when he announced that Kekua had died after battling leukemia in 2012. He also said his grandmother died just hours before Kekua's death in September of that year. He claimed these tragedies inspired him, and he eventually helped Notre Dame reach the BCS National Championship during his senior year.

It was eventually reported that Te'o was the victim of a catfishing prank planned by three people.