Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'

Manti Te'o and wife Jovi Nicole Te'o welcomed their second baby together, a son

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 12:29 PM
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Photo: Jovi Teo/Instagram (2)

Manti Te'o's home team just got a little bit bigger.

The former Notre Dame football star, 31, and wife Jovi Nicole Te'o welcomed their second baby together, son Kyro Aumua Te'o, the newly minted mom of two shared on Instagram on Monday.

Baby Kyro arrived on Monday, Jan. 16, weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 22 inches at birth, she revealed.

"Welcome my little King. We've all been waiting for you!" she captioned the set of shots, one where the couple poses with their newborn and another showing him sleeping soundly.

"Love you babe!! Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!" Manti commented on the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their son's birth comes just days after Jovi's 35th birthday, which Manti marked with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday to the Queen. The mother of my children. My best friend. My partner in life and beyond," he wrote. "We are so grateful for you…I am so grateful for you. So excited for what's ahead of you this year. More blessings. More life. This is just the beginning. I love you. Happy birthday @jovi.nicole ❤️."

The couple — who is also parents to daughter Hiro, 17 months — tied the knot during an oceanside ceremony in La Jolla, California in Sept. 2020, he noted in an Instagram post.

"I couldn't give you the world but I think I did better … I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te'o," the NFL free agent wrote in the caption of a series of photographs that showed the newlyweds taking a stroll along the beach in their wedding attire.

"Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony," Jovi added on Instagram. "Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn't be more excited."

Te'o made headlines a decade ago when it was discovered he had been the target of a catfishing hoax and again last summer when that hoax became the subject of an episode of UNTOLD, Netflix's sports documentary series.

The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, a two-part documentary focusing on Te'o and how it unraveled that his supposed girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, whom he thought died of leukemia during his senior football season, didn't truly exist.

Te'o was a star linebacker at Notre Dame when he announced that Kekua had died after battling leukemia in 2012. He also said his grandmother died just hours before Kekua's death in September of that year. He claimed these tragedies inspired him, and he eventually helped Notre Dame reach the BCS National Championship during his senior year.

It was eventually reported that Te'o was the victim of a catfishing prank planned by three people.

Related Articles
Manti Te'o
Manti Te'o Featured in New Netflix Documentary About Catfishing Hoax: 'My Whole World Changed'
Manti Te&rsquo;o, Former College Football Player Famous for Catfishing Hoax, Marries Real-Life Girlfriend
Manti Te'o, Football Player Once Involved in Catfishing Hoax, Marries Girlfriend Jovi Nicole Engbino
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Brandon Ratcliff and Wife Lexi Welcome First Baby, Daughter Elliot: 'Our Little Angel'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Drew Baldridge baby. Photos courtesy of Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Welcome a Baby Boy, Lyric Lee: 'Best Gift for Christmas'
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family