Mandy Moore's 10-Month-Old Son 'Goosey' Visits Her on This Is Us Set in Adorable Photo

Mandy Moore had a cute visitor on the set of This Is Us!

The 37-year-old singer shared a sweet snap holding her 10-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison on her lap; she was dressed as the elderly version of Rebecca Pearson, her character for the NBC series.

"Goosey visiting mama at work yesterday," Moore captioned the Instagram Story.

The "Candy" singer and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed baby Gus on Feb. 20, 2021. She shared her experience as a first-time mom while gracing the cover of Parents magazine's December 2021 issue.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," said Moore. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

When asked if her child would influence her creativity as an actress and musician, she shared that motherhood is "going to change what I write about and, as an actor, what I'm able to access."

Mandy Moore Spends Christmas with Son Gus Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

"I have a new color to bring to the table that I didn't have before. It's going to impact the choices I make when it comes to work. Everything is different now," she added.

As for whether being a first-time mom matched her expectations, the Tangled star admitted, "I had no idea what I was in for. I mean, there's so much emphasis on pregnancy! Then the baby comes, and it's suddenly all about the baby, and you just figure it out."

"I honestly felt a little forgotten and lost. I guess I expected friendships to be maintained," she continued. "When you have a child, the world as you know it shifts in such a profound way, and for the most part everyone was waiting when I came up for air. But I've also found that some friendships have seasons."

RELATED VIDEO: I Wish Someone Told Me: Mandy Moore

She added: "So it's become important for me to reach out to new friends on social media, like chef Gaby Dalkin. We knew each other peripherally before, but now that we've had babies at the same time, I am like, 'Can we hang out? Can we talk? Can I pick your brain?' "

She explained that she and Goldsmith were "very much still flying by the seat of our pants" when it comes to being new parents.