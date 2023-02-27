Mandy Moore Enjoys Weekend in Upstate New York with Family — and Sons See Snow for the First Time!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith took an "impromptu" weekend trip to Accord, New York, with sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 4 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 11:38 AM
Mandy Moore family vacation
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith spent an unforgettable wintry weekend with their two little boys.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared a series of sweet photos from her family's "fun impromptu weekend" in upstate New York with Goldsmith and sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 4 months. The family of four traveled to Accord, New York, where Moore revealed her boys got to see snow for the first time.

"What a fun impromptu weekend at @inness_ny where Gus got to experience both snow AND bacon for the first time. Poor Ozzie is still stuck on the 🥛 diet. 🥓 ❄️," Moore wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Moore's carousel of snaps featured memorable moments from the trip, including a heartwarming picture of the couple playing with their boys on a couch, enjoying the chilly outdoors together, taking in the wintry sights and staying warm inside a lodge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram

The family trip comes shortly after they celebrated son Gus' second birthday earlier this month.

While at home in Los Angeles before returning to New York City, where Moore has been filming, the family got together for an early celebration for Gus a few weeks ahead of his actual birthday.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/Instagram

The outdoor park party included plenty of food, balloons and an elaborate construction-themed birthday cake that featured frosted decorations of trucks and tractors.

"While we were home, we had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey. 2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We're the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith," wrote Moore as she shared photos from the party on Instagram.

"Also, this cake by @danielle_keene was a showstopper!! 🎂 Oh and anyone that says Ozzie looks like me (or Taylor) hasn't met my father-in-law 😂," she added, referencing an adorable picture of son Ozzie with Goldsmith's dad.

Last month, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about the "rollercoaster of emotions" she's felt since welcoming her second baby in October.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explained. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

Related Articles
mandy moore baby birthday
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photos from Son Gus' Second Birthday Party: 'Luckiest Folks Around'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Sneak Peek of New Home, Nearly Complete After 6+ Years of Construction
Mandy Moore Gymboree
Mandy Moore Admits Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Two Is a 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling In 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Celebration
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling in 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Party
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Mandy Moore babies
Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video
Mandy Moore mastitis
Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks
Mandy Moore shares intimate birth photos https://www.instagram.com/p/ClE6OXFy9Cl/?hl=en
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'