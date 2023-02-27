Mandy Moore Enjoys Weekend in Upstate New York with Family — and Sons See Snow for the First Time!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith spent an unforgettable wintry weekend with their two little boys.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared a series of sweet photos from her family's "fun impromptu weekend" in upstate New York with Goldsmith and sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 4 months. The family of four traveled to Accord, New York, where Moore revealed her boys got to see snow for the first time.

"What a fun impromptu weekend at @inness_ny where Gus got to experience both snow AND bacon for the first time. Poor Ozzie is still stuck on the 🥛 diet. 🥓 ❄️," Moore wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Moore's carousel of snaps featured memorable moments from the trip, including a heartwarming picture of the couple playing with their boys on a couch, enjoying the chilly outdoors together, taking in the wintry sights and staying warm inside a lodge.

The family trip comes shortly after they celebrated son Gus' second birthday earlier this month.

While at home in Los Angeles before returning to New York City, where Moore has been filming, the family got together for an early celebration for Gus a few weeks ahead of his actual birthday.

The outdoor park party included plenty of food, balloons and an elaborate construction-themed birthday cake that featured frosted decorations of trucks and tractors.

"While we were home, we had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey. 2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We're the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith," wrote Moore as she shared photos from the party on Instagram.

"Also, this cake by @danielle_keene was a showstopper!! 🎂 Oh and anyone that says Ozzie looks like me (or Taylor) hasn't met my father-in-law 😂," she added, referencing an adorable picture of son Ozzie with Goldsmith's dad.

Last month, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about the "rollercoaster of emotions" she's felt since welcoming her second baby in October.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explained. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."