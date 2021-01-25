Pregnant Mandy Moore's Husband Gifts Her Replica of Late Dog So Son 'Will Still Know' Family Pup

Mandy Moore is keeping the memory of her late dog Joni alive.

Late last week, the pregnant This Is Us star, 36, shared photos on Instagram of a toy dog from Cuddle Clones that is a near-perfect replica of her late canine, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 30.

In her caption, Moore said that her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, bought her the stuffed animal for the holidays and that she intends to keep it so that their son "will still know" Joni.

"A little #tbt as we continue to set up for 👶's arrival," she wrote. "This was by far my fav gift over the holidays- something that @taylordawesgoldsmith had made. It's a little stuffed animal version of my beloved Joni so that our son will still know her, even though they never got to meet. 😭😭😭😭."

Many of Moore's followers commented on the post and said they believed the toy dog was real photos of Joni. "Legit thought it was real," said singer Margo Price.

"Right? Even our other dog was confused...," Moore responded.

On Dec. 1, Moore shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that her dog, named after Joni Mitchell, died unexpectedly the night prior.

"Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well," the actress said. "Until last night."

Moore, who rescued Joni back in 2008 at the Barking Lot, a non-profit shelter in San Diego, said in her tribute post that her "heart is utterly shattered" in the wake of the canine's death. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there."

"She was the boss and a total mama's girl," she added of Joni. "I'm so sad she won't get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn't ready to share 😉. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night."

She concluded her post, "I will love and miss you forever, my Joni. Thank you for beyond a lifetime of love."

Joni's death came just over two months after Moore and Goldsmith, 35, announced that they are expecting their first child together. They each shared the exciting news on Instagram with a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring themselves beaming.

In the months since, Moore has put her baby bump on full display on social media. On Friday, the "Candy" singer showed off her belly while wearing a stylish black-and-white floral maxi dress in a photo on her Instagram Story.