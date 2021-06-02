Mandy Moore Thanks Doula 'Friend for Life' Who Helped with Newborn Son Gus: 'It Takes a Village'

Mandy Moore says doula Brandi Jordan helped "our family navigate all aspects of postpartum life" when it came to son Gus, who's now 3 months old

Mandy Moore is showing appreciation for the baby expert who helped her and husband Taylor Goldsmith ease into new parenthood.

The This Is Us star, 37, gave birth to her first baby, son August "Gus" Harrison, in February, and in an Instagram post Wednesday, Moore spotlighted a doula named Brandi Jordan who worked with her and Goldsmith at home for their first three months with Gus.

"They say it takes a village and boy are we lucky that @brandi_jordan_official is such an integral part of ours," Moore begins the caption. "Knowing that I had to go back to work a month after welcoming Gus, our incredible midwife @heybales recommended Brandi's company @thecradlecompany and we were so grateful that she was available to step in the night we came home from the hospital to help our family navigate all aspects of post-partum life (she's worked with babies and families for over 20 years)."

Moore says Jordan helped them with everything from "teaching us to properly change a diaper and bathe our little guy (yah, @taylordawesgoldsmith and I didn't have much experience even holding a newborn pre- Gus) to understanding the ins and outs of nursing and pumping and everything in between (especially the ever elusive concept of SLEEP)."

"She also graciously answered every inane question I bugged her with as we had our nightly tea together once the baby went down," the star adds of Jordan, who is a mom of three.

Moore says she "can't wait" for her son to "grasp how fortunate he was to have her in his orbit for these past few months." (On her Instagram Story, she joked that Gus "misses his roommate already!")

"I too feel like I'm made a friend for life," writes Moore. "Brandi, we won't ever be able express how much you've meant to our family. And for folks looking for lactation consults, sleep training and anything involving supporting babies and families, I couldn't recommend @thecradlecompany enough!"

Moore recently told PEOPLE that Gus became a "regular, little, cozy set baby" after bringing him to work while filming This Is Us. "Since he was a month old, he's been going with me to set. He's only 3 months old now, but he's been going to work with me right out of the gate," she said.

Navigating new parenthood, the actress said she's looking forward to being there for Gus' many milestones.