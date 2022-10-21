Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two!

The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram.

"Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Baby Ozzie joins the couple's first son, big brother August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months.

Ozzie's arrival comes after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"

Moore, who recently released her new album, In Real Life, was scheduled to be on tour for the remainder of 2022 prior to announcing her pregnancy. However, the artist canceled the remaining dates earlier this summer, citing health reasons as her reason to step back.

Mandy Moore Instagram

In a Today Parents interview published in July, Moore opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Moore also delivered son Gus without medication due to the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued, "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."