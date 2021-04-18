Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Video of Baby Gus Singing Along to His Dad Taylor Goldsmith's Guitar

This Is Us star Mandy Moore shared a cute video of her 2-month-old son Gus cooing while Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith played guitar next to him

Mandy Moore appears to have passed the music gene on to her newborn son August "Gus" Harrison.

On Sunday, the Golden Globe nominee, 37, shared an adorable video of Gus lying on their bed and cooing to the sound of his dad, Dawes member Taylor Goldsmith's guitar. "2 months old and loving dad's guitar riffage," she wrote in the caption.

Moore previously shared another cute video of Goldsmith, 35, performing a personalized lullaby they wrote to the tune of "Desperado" by the Eagles. "@taylordawesgoldsmith and I have been singing this song to our little guy since he was a 🥜 in my 🤰. Side note- you have the best dad, Gus," she wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith wed in November 2018, and they welcomed their first child earlier this year on Feb. 20.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," she wrote in the caption. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Moore's This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia previously raved to PEOPLE about the new mom in February, ahead of her due date. "We're all excited," he said. "And what a champion she is. She really wanted to work right up until the birth date and get through as much as we could."

Ventimiglia, 43, added, "Those are the kind of people you want to be parents. They're just good people, solid people. I think they're going to have a good kid."