Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," Moore wrote on Instagram beside the sweet photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith and two sons

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

and Hedy Phillips
Published on November 24, 2022 06:59 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore is feeling grateful to be a family of four this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the actress, 38, shared a sweet set of photos on Instagram, expressing how grateful she is for her family.

The adorable snaps featured her husband Taylor Goldsmith, as well as their sons Gus, 21 months, and newborn Ozzie, 5 weeks. The mom of two also shared a photo of the whole family in bed together.

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo"

Moore and Goldsmith, 37, welcomed their second baby together last month.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote the sweet birth announcement at the time, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

In the days following Ozzie's birth, the This Is Us star shared a heartwarming picture of Gus holding his new baby brother in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looked lovingly at the infant. Moore and Goldsmith smiled alongside Gus as they helped the toddler hold little Ozzie, who was swaddled comfortably in a blanket.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

While Gus is already proving to be a great big brother, Moore told PEOPLE in September that the toddler was "entirely unaware" he was about to get a sibling.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.

