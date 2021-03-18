This Is Gus! The Sweetest Photos of Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's Baby Boy, August
The couple welcomed their first child together, son August Harrison, on Feb. 20, 2021
Welcome to the World
Moore announced her son's arrival with a sweet Instagram post, captioning a photo of her son in a pale blue onesie, "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."
Moore wrote of her son, born on Feb. 20, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."
What's In a Name
Days after his birth, Moore revealed the sweet meaning behind her baby boy's name. "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book."
Moore shared a photo of her son's baby blanket, explaining the sweet sentiment behind it and revealing that it was a gift from her husband. She wrote, "For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙."
This Is Gus
"One week earthside. The best week ever. #thisisgus," Moore captioned a photo of her son one week after his birth.
Moments with Mom
Gus snuggled up with his mom, who shared the moment in a sweet Instagram Story captioned, "Doesn't get any better."
Smiley Guy
"Inside jokes with this little guy for over 3 weeks," Moore shared alongside a photo smiling with Gus.
Tummy Time
Gus celebrated his one month birthday with "a little tummy time and some Roger Miller."
Total Twins
"Twins," Moore simply captioned a shot of her little guy smiling up at Dad.
Cuddle Time
Moore's "fav part of every day" is getting some snuggles from her baby boy!
Tub Time
"He may be @taylordawesgoldsmith's twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama," Moore captioned a photo of her son smiling in the tub.
Mommy and Me
Goldsmith shared a new photo of his wife and their son in honor of Moore's 37th birthday.
"It's this Supermom's birthday today. The nucleus of the family. The one who knows exactly what she wants our future to look like and then makes it a reality. The one who is mothering a 7 week old, is back working again, and somehow still makes each of her animals feel individually loved and looked after. Love becomes a bigger word every day I'm in your orbit. I love you more than I know how to say. Happy Birthday @mandymooremm," he wrote.
Baby Playdate
Mandy Moore introduced baby Gus to Hilary Duff's 5-week-old baby girl Mae, saying that the big moment was a "love story for the ages."
Sing, Baby, Sing!
"2 months old and loving dad's guitar riffage 🎶 #thisisgus," Moore captioned a video of Gus cooing along to his dad playing guitar.
'It Takes a Village'
Moore shared a series of photos paying tribute to her doula and parenting expert Brandi Jordan, whom she credits with helping her and husband Taylor Goldsmith "navigate all aspects of post-partum life," from "teaching us to properly change a diaper and bathe our little guy […] to understanding the ins and outs of nursing and pumping and everything in between." Alongside smiling selfies of herself, Jordan and Gus, Moore added that she highly recommends Jordan's company, The Cradle Company, "for folks looking for lactation consults, sleep training and anything involving supporting babies and families."
Double the Sons, Double the Fun
Dressed in costume as the Pearson family matriarch Rebecca, Moore shared a sweet shot of her on-screen son, played by her This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown, cradling her real-life baby boy on the set of the hit NBC show.
First Father's Day
Moore celebrated Goldsmith's first Father's Day with a series of photos of the musician with his little boy. "Let's face it, I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad," Moore began her post. "You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."
Dad on Duty
Moore continued, "Every silly face you pull, book you've read, record you've introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit… all of it is so much fun to bear witness to. Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most and Happy Father's Day, @taylordawesgoldsmith!!"
Runs in the Family
Gus is already learning to find his rhythm thanks to his musical family.
Nap Time
Did somebody say nap time?
Snuggled Up
Why sleep in your own spot when you can snuggle up with dad?
Bottled Up
Gus didn't look too sure about feeding time in a photo shared by his mom on Father's Day.
Grandpa on Duty
Moore also paid tribute to her own father, Don Moore, sharing photos of him with little Gus for the occasion. Moore wrote in the post's caption, "I sure lucked out in the dad department with mine and watching him step into his role as a grandpa these past few months has taken my love and appreciation for all he is to an entirely new level. Love you, @donmoore787!!!"