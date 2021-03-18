This Is Gus! The Sweetest Photos of Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's Baby Boy, August

Days after his birth, Moore revealed the sweet meaning behind her baby boy's name. "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book."

Moore shared a photo of her son's baby blanket, explaining the sweet sentiment behind it and revealing that it was a gift from her husband. She wrote, "For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙."