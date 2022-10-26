Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their second baby, son Ozzie, on Oct. 21

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 03:06 PM
Mandy Moore
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty

Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey.

On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week.

The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and a whole lot of love."

"Round 2," Moore wrote on the photo, tagging the company that encapsulated her placenta.

Moore, who is also mom to son August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, additionally shared an adorable new photo of Ozzie sleeping.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore baby Ozzie
Mandy Moore/Instagram

"All day," the new mom of two captioned the snap of her baby boy sound asleep while swaddled in a cozy blanket.

Moore and Goldsmith announced the arrival of baby Oscar on Oct. 21 with a joint post on Instagram.

"Ozzie is here!" wrote the couple in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," they continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"

Related Articles
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandy Moore attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 Red Carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
See Inside Mandy Moore's Nursery for Baby Boy on the Way — and Big Brother Gus' Room Refresh!
Mandy Moore Shares 'Snuggles' Picture with Son as They Play 'Waiting Game' for New Baby https://www.instagram.com/p/CjnjarSro21/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Mandy Moore 'Snuggles' with Son Gus, 19 Months, as They Play the 'Waiting Game' for Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Video of Son Playing with Dad's Guitar as They Await Arrival of Baby No. 2
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard baby
'This Is Us' ' Chris Sullivan Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Rachel: 'Immediately Captured Our Hearts'
Hilary Duff posts Mandy Moore baby shower pics
Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome Baby
Peloton's Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome First Baby: 'Grateful For You'
Mandy Moore instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CaOWJNFLeJO/
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Son Gus, 18 Months, Is 'Entirely Unaware' About Baby Brother on the Way
Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Mandy Moore attends the Series Finale Episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, and Gus Goldsmith for Gymboree and The Season of Mandy Moore 2022 Collection.
Mandy Moore Shares Last Family Photo of 3 for New Holiday Campaign Ahead of Welcoming Baby Boy
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith with their baby
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'So Deeply Grateful'
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a ‘Little Parrot’ and Loves Music Just Like His Parents
Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' to Continue Touring While Pregnant with Baby No. 2
mandy moore, sonogram photo of mandy moore's baby
Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse of 'OB Visits in New Cities' While on Tour
Mandy Moore
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She Will Have Unmedicated Birth Due to Rare Blood Disorder