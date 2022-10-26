Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey.

On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week.

The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and a whole lot of love."

"Round 2," Moore wrote on the photo, tagging the company that encapsulated her placenta.

Moore, who is also mom to son August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, additionally shared an adorable new photo of Ozzie sleeping.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

"All day," the new mom of two captioned the snap of her baby boy sound asleep while swaddled in a cozy blanket.

Moore and Goldsmith announced the arrival of baby Oscar on Oct. 21 with a joint post on Instagram.

"Ozzie is here!" wrote the couple in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," they continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"