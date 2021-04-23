Mandy Moore says she suspects the problem arose from "being back at work and pumping more often" on the This Is Us set

Mandy Moore Is 'Trying to Sort Through' a 'Clogged Duct' Between Breastfeeding and Pumping at Work

Mandy Moore is experiencing some breastfeeding difficulties.

The actress, who welcomed her first baby, son August "Gus" Harrison on Feb. 20, shared on her Instagram Story Thursday that she was dealing with a "plugged milk duct" at work, sharing a selfie showing off her aged makeup on the set of This Is Us in her pumping outfit behind-the-scenes.

"Ouch," added Moore, 37.

Then, on Friday, Moore updated fans on the pain, sharing how she was pushing through it with home remedies and finding what works for her body.

"Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," she wrote over a selfie in the bathtub. "Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends."

"Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom Salt baths, etc.," added Moore. "I have a suspicion it's from being back at work and pumping more often then having him on the boob during the day. ALL good!"

Last month, the new mom shared details about her natural birth and caring for her newborn son, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, on an episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin. She said at the time that she felt "lucky" that breastfeeding hadn't been a hassle for her.

"I feel — knock on wood — very lucky. I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breastfeeding," she said. "Because it's been, knock on wood, relatively easy. He latched immediately. I haven't had any issues with supply. He is a very hungry, well-fed dude."

"I had the newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold for ... I liken it to playing guitar where you get your calluses on your fingers. You know what I mean?" continued Moore. "You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn't hurt as much. But he's a great feeder, he's a great sleeper. And that really hasn't been an issue thus far, so I'm grateful of that."

"I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that's been something that I've been dealing with, but I'm sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road," she added.

Moore explained that she has had to pump extra after breastfeeding her baby boy just to bring "relief" to herself.