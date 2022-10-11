Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are spending quality time with their little boy before the arrival of their new addition.

On Tuesday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared an adorable video of her 19-month-old son Gus playing with Goldsmith's electric guitar while the Dawes musician strums the instrument.

Gus smiles as he touches the different knobs on the guitar and tries to strum the strings as his dad, 37, continues to play.

"@taylordawesgoldsmith has a new guitar tech 🎸," Moore captioned the cute clip.

Moore and Goldsmith will soon welcome their second baby together, another son. Last month, the actress told PEOPLE that Gus is "entirely unaware" that he's about to become a big brother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh.

Moore continued, "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.

Chris Garrison/The Childern's PLACE/Gymboree

Until her new baby boy arrives, Moore said she's been "really savoring" time with son Gus. In June, Moore announced that she would be canceling the second half of her In Real Life tour to return home and focus on her pregnancy.

"It's just been so lovely to find a rhythm just the two of us," she said of being home with Gus as musician Goldsmith is on the road with his own band.

"To have these last few months where I can just solely dedicate to him and hanging out and again, finding our routine together, it's just been the best."