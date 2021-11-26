“Hope everyone had a fabulous Thanksgiving with loved ones (and that your meal was better received than Gus’s reaction to cranberries),” Mandy Moore wrote to her Instagram followers on Friday

Mandy Moore's Son Gus Is Not a Fan of Thanksgiving Cranberries: 'You Don't Have to Do Any More'

Mandy Moore's son August "Gus" Harrison is expanding his palate this holiday season.

During Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith's Thanksgiving celebrations, their 9-month-old son tried cranberries — and it's safe to say he didn't go back for seconds.

In the video, Gus can be seen taking a taste of cranberries and not reacting too kindly to the Thanksgiving side dish. "You don't have to do any more," comes a voice from off camera, seemingly belonging to Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star and the musician wed in November 2018, and they welcomed their first child earlier this year on Feb. 20.

In a recent December 2021 cover story with Parents magazine, Moore opened up about how life has changed since welcoming son Gus and her experience as a first-time mom.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," said Moore. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

When it comes to parenting, the "Candy" singer said she and Goldsmith are "very much still flying by the seat of our pants."

"But I feel like that is parenthood in a nutshell, and we're going to be doing that for the rest of our lives," said Moore.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary — and Goldsmith marked the occasion with a sweet snapshot of his wife and baby boy.

"Three years ago today I married my favorite person. And then she made my other favorite person. Very trippy," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Mandy, I know 3 years isn't many but I constantly think about how perfect the time with you has been. How you see the world, how much fun you make it and how you treat the people in your life makes it so easy it is to love you much more than an IG post can get across."