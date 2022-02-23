The This Is Us star also revealed the inspiration for her son's name on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mandy Moore Jokes That Son Gus 'Couldn't Have Cared Less' About His First Birthday Cake

Mandy Moore says her son is already surprising her!

After Kimmel, 54, showed a photo of Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith holding Gus as he stared down his birthday cake, the mom of one explained that things didn't quite go as she expected.

"I was so excited to get him in front of a cake and the quintessential first birthday, smashing the cake everywhere," she said. "Couldn't have cared less about the cake."

Joking that her son was "not a sugar guy," the This Is Us star continued, "He was curious about it, but much more interested in the cheese board that Mom had for the adults."

"You got a classy baby on your hands!" Kimmel, 54, joked.

Moore, who welcomed her first child last February, also revealed why she and Goldsmith chose the name August for their son.

"My husband's birthday is in August, we found out we were having a boy in August … but I also, having an alliterative name myself, I really liked having a Gus Goldsmith," she explained. "Feels good."

As Moore celebrates her son's milestone birthday, the actress is also marking the end of a chapter with the final season of This Is Us, which is currently airing on NBC.

Moore, who has played Rebecca Pearson on the family drama since it first premiered in 2016, told Kimmel she's emotional about saying goodbye to the show and the people she's worked with for years.

"My emotions are already right on the edge, but all of us are starting to accept that the end is near," she said. "Like this is the last time we'll be in this location, or perhaps doing a scene with this person. It's so sad."

The star also opened up about directing an episode in season 6, telling Kimmel that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman gave her the opportunity after he asked the cast who wanted to direct and write episodes in the final season.

"He let it all happen … It was fantastic," she said, although she noted, it "was strange to have to direct yourself while you were acting."

Moore continued, "We have the most incredible crew, the most incredible cast, and I have even more affection and respect and affection for everybody after being in the director's chair … There is not a bad apple in the bunch — I swear — across the board."

Although the show is coming to a close, Moore said she plans to take a piece of This Is Us with her to remember the experience.