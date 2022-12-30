Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith share sons Ozzie, 9 weeks, and Gus, 22 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 12:13 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Mandy Moore is trying to keep her newborn baby healthy with a sick toddler in the house.

Sharing a selfie while holding son Ozzie, 9 weeks, on her Instagram Story Thursday, the This Is Us star, 38, revealed that she's juggling keeping her newborn healthy while son Gus, 22 months, is sick.

She captioned the shot in checklist form, listing that she has a "toddler with the flu and croup," an "exhausted household," and is "trying to keep myself and the newborn healthy and nursing around the clock."

The Mayo Clinic describes croup as "an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough," and notes that the infection generally occurs in children.

Despite the tired mom's tough time, she managed to exercise while her kids slept, as she shared in a later post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'
Mandy Moore/Instagram

In the sweet photos shared by the actress earlier this week, Moore cradled Ozzie while husband Taylor Goldsmith held Gus, and the family of four smiled in front of their Christmas tree together. A second photo showed Gus adorably leaning over to give his baby brother a kiss on the head.

"From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!" wrote Moore on Instagram.

In photos on her Instagram Stories, Moore sat with Ozzie while Gus opened his presents and Goldsmith looked on. "Anything 'Toy Story' themed or anything with wheels was the biggest hit for Goose."

"This guy still smells amazing after 4,000 spit-ups," the actress added on a sweet photo of Ozzie in a baby bouncer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith, 37, welcomed their second baby together in late October.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote the sweet birth announcement at the time, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore mastitis
Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Marks One Week with 'Dreamboat' Baby Ozzie, Says She's 'Exhausted' but 'So Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary Message with Taylor Goldsmith: 'No Greater Husband'
Mandy Moore shares intimate birth photos https://www.instagram.com/p/ClE6OXFy9Cl/?hl=en
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Says She's 'Relishing' Her Longer Maternity Leave with Second Baby, Son Ozzie