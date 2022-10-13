Mandy Moore is making the most of her time with her firstborn before the arrival of her second baby.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star posted a sweet photo in which she's seen cuddling up to her 19-month-old son, August "Gus" Harrison, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best big brother ever. #thisisgus."

A day prior, Moore, 38, shared an adorable video of Gus playing with Goldsmith's electric guitar while the Dawes musician strummed the instrument.

Gus smiled as he touched the different knobs on the guitar and tried to strum the strings as his dad continued to play.

"@taylordawesgoldsmith has a new guitar tech 🎸," Moore captioned the cute clip at the time.

In June, the actress announced on Instagram that she and Goldsmith, 37, are expecting a second baby together – another boy – this fall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Moore told PEOPLE that Gus is "entirely unaware" that he's about to become a big brother.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh.

Moore continued, "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added at the time.

Until her new baby boy arrives, Moore said she's been "really savoring" time with Gus.

Moore also announced in June that she would be canceling the second half of her In Real Life tour to return home and focus on her pregnancy.

"It's just been so lovely to find a rhythm just the two of us," she said of being home with Gus as musician Goldsmith is on the road with his own band.

"To have these last few months where I can just solely dedicate to him and hanging out and again, finding our routine together, it's just been the best."