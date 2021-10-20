Mandy Moore Shares Silly Photo of Baby Son Gus as He Turns 8 Months Old: 'Infinite Love'

Mandy Moore is feeling grateful for every moment with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 37, celebrated her son August "Gus" Harrison turning 8 months old with a sweet social media tribute.

Moore, who shares her son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, posted a silly snap of Gus looking happy as ever with red berries smeared across his face and hands.

"8 months of the most magical, infinite love. You (and your dad) are my favorite, Goosey. I don't know how I got so lucky," she captioned the image.

The actress also posted an adorable shot to her Instagram Story of baby Gus smiling while being held in the air.

"Mornings w Goose are my fav," Moore writes, adding an "I love you" sticker.

Since welcoming Gus, Moore has been candid about her experience as a mom, including speaking out about the ups and downs of breastfeeding.

In August, the Princess Diaries actress opened up about her personal experience with nursing her son in an Instagram post written in honor of National Breastfeeding Week. Moore posted several photos of herself nursing Gus.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," Moore wrote.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest," she continued, "and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

While appearing on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in March, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she dealt with "newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold."