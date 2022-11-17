Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'

Mandy Moore is offering a glimpse into the moment when she became a mother of two.

The This Is Us actress, 38, shared a series of photos of the day her son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, was born on Instagram Thursday.

"One month with our Ozzie," Moore wrote alongside the sweet photographs. "I'm still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before."

Continuing her post, the actress thanked her doctors and everyone who helped on delivery day. "Thank you, Dr. Waldman, our rockstar L&D nurse, Athena, and our doula (and photographer) @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm for holding space and allowing for such a transcendent birth experience."

"Baby boy came into this world to the soundtrack of Willie Nelson's 'Stardust,' " Moore concluded. "Good choice, sir!"

Mandy Moore/instagram

In the first shot in her series, Moore can be seen holding Oscar while smiling and crying in what appears to be a moment captured just after his birth.

The second photo shows Oscar wearing his newborn beanie and a diaper, while a third shot shows Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, holding Oscar while smiling big.

The fourth image featured is a group shot of Moore, Goldsmith, 37, Oscar and what appears to be hospital staff and the couple's doula, as a fifth shot shows Oscar sleeping with his baby card posted above his head in a small hospital crib.

The last image features Moore holding her new baby, looking at him and smiling.

Baby Ozzie joined the couple's first son, big brother August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months, when he was born last month.

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote at the time, alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she added.

In a Today Parents interview published in July, Moore opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Moore also delivered son Gus without medication due to the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore said. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued, "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."