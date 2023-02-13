Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photos from Son Gus' Second Birthday Party: 'Luckiest Folks Around'

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith made sure their little boy had the best birthday celebration!

On Sunday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared photos on Instagram from son Gus' early second birthday party, where the family of four got together in a park with family and friends to celebrate Gus a few weeks ahead of his actual birthday.

The outdoor celebration included plenty of food, balloons and an elaborate construction-themed birthday cake that featured frosted decorations of trucks and tractors.

"While we were home, we had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey. 2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We're the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith," wrote Moore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram

"Also, this cake by @danielle_keene was a showstopper!! 🎂 Oh and anyone that says Ozzie looks like me (or Taylor) hasn't met my father-in-law 😂," she added, referencing an adorable picture of 3-month-old son Ozzie with Goldsmith's dad.

Last month, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about the "rollercoaster of emotions" she's felt since welcoming her second baby in October.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explained. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram

Moore admitted having two little ones is both the "best and exhausting," and said she recognizes how "very lucky" she is as she's able to get back to work with her boys by her side.

"I jumped back into working a lot sooner than I thought I was going to be, and so I felt lucky that I have the ability to have Ozzie come with me to work so I can continue to nurse him," she said, noting she was also fortunate to be able to bring Gus onto the This Is Us set when he was younger.

"It's definitely overwhelming, sort of juggling the schedules and feeling like you are giving all to both kids and working on top of it," she said. "But we're figuring it out and recognizing that every day is going to look different."