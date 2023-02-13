Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photos from Son Gus' Second Birthday Party: 'Luckiest Folks Around'

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrated their son Gus' second birthday early while they were back in Los Angeles before returning to New York City

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 02:44 PM
mandy moore baby birthday
Photo: Mandy Moore/instagram

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith made sure their little boy had the best birthday celebration!

On Sunday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared photos on Instagram from son Gus' early second birthday party, where the family of four got together in a park with family and friends to celebrate Gus a few weeks ahead of his actual birthday.

The outdoor celebration included plenty of food, balloons and an elaborate construction-themed birthday cake that featured frosted decorations of trucks and tractors.

"While we were home, we had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey. 2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We're the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith," wrote Moore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram

"Also, this cake by @danielle_keene was a showstopper!! 🎂 Oh and anyone that says Ozzie looks like me (or Taylor) hasn't met my father-in-law 😂," she added, referencing an adorable picture of 3-month-old son Ozzie with Goldsmith's dad.

Last month, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about the "rollercoaster of emotions" she's felt since welcoming her second baby in October.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explained. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mandy Moore/instagram

Moore admitted having two little ones is both the "best and exhausting," and said she recognizes how "very lucky" she is as she's able to get back to work with her boys by her side.

"I jumped back into working a lot sooner than I thought I was going to be, and so I felt lucky that I have the ability to have Ozzie come with me to work so I can continue to nurse him," she said, noting she was also fortunate to be able to bring Gus onto the This Is Us set when he was younger.

"It's definitely overwhelming, sort of juggling the schedules and feeling like you are giving all to both kids and working on top of it," she said. "But we're figuring it out and recognizing that every day is going to look different."

Related Articles
Mandy Moore Gymboree
Mandy Moore Admits Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Two Is a 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Sneak Peek of New Home, Nearly Complete After 6+ Years of Construction
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Mandy Moore babies
Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore shares intimate birth photos https://www.instagram.com/p/ClE6OXFy9Cl/?hl=en
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Says She's 'Relishing' Her Longer Maternity Leave with Second Baby, Son Ozzie
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore mastitis
Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks