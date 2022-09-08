Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Son Gus, 18 Months, Is 'Entirely Unaware' About Baby Brother on the Way

Mandy Moore is soaking up time with her little boy before welcoming a second baby to the family.

The This Is Us star, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith, 37, will soon be parents of two as they're expecting another baby boy in the coming weeks. As far as their 18-month-old son Gus, however, Moore tells PEOPLE "he's entirely unaware" that he's about to become a big brother.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she says with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she adds.

Until her new baby boy arrives, Moore says she's been "really savoring" time with son Gus. In June, Moore announced that she would be canceling the second half of her In Real Life tour to return home and focus on her pregnancy.

Chris Garrison/The Childern's PLACE/Gymboree

"It's just been so lovely to find a rhythm just the two of us," she says of being home with Gus as musician Goldsmith is on the road with his own band. "To have these last few months where I can just solely dedicate to him and hanging out and again, finding our routine together, it's just been the best."

The actress and musician also shares her excitement to welcome her second baby just in time for her "favorite time of the year, fall leading into winter."

Moore, who teamed up with Gymboree for its Holiday Capsule Collection launch, says she's "excited" to introduce and experience all the "quintessential" parts of the holidays this year with son Gus and her baby boy on the way.

"The holidays are fantastic just in and of itself, but the idea of being able to live through your children's experience now, it's the best," she says. "There's nothing like it."

