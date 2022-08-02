Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, announced they're expecting their second baby together – another son – in June

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Mandy Moore attends the Series Finale Episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!

The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."

The actress announced on Instagram in June that she and Goldsmith, 36, are expecting a second baby together – another boy – this fall.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

Moore, who recently released her new album, In Real Life, was scheduled to be on tour for the remainder of 2022. However, the artist canceled the remaining dates last month, citing health reasons as her reason to step back.

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore informed fans on Instagram.

"It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she continued.

In a Today Parents interview published last week, Moore revealed she's planning to give birth this fall without the assistance of medication due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Moore also told the outlet that she gave birth to Gus without medication because of the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued, "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

Moore also gave an update on her condition earlier that week.