Mandy Moore Says She Was 'Super Sick' at the Beginning of Her Pregnancy: 'I Lost a Bunch of Weight'

Mandy Moore had a rough start to her pregnancy.

"I am with child. I'm due early next year ... I feel very lucky," the This Is Us star said.

"I was really sick in the beginning — super sick," Moore explained. "But I was home, so I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn’t eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day, but I know that’s not the case for everybody, that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy."

"So, I’m lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now," she added. "But beyond that, I feel like I have my energy back, I’m feeling good."

Despite being sick, Moore says she has "no complaints" about the last couple of months, adding that she feels "very grateful" for being able to return to filming the hit NBC drama This Is Us.

"We went back to work on This Is Us maybe a couple of months ago now, and it’s lovely to have that to look forward to," she said. "I feel very grateful, I know that’s not the case for everybody, especially in our line of work, but that’s been lovely."

"But I’ve had no complaints staying home. I’m a bit of a homebody, so it hasn’t been too challenging for me," the actress added to Cagle.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, first revealed their exciting baby news on Instagram in September, sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring the couple beaming and showing off the "Fifteen" singer's baby bump.

Earlier this month, the star spoke about her pregnancy while on the Today show and said that her role in This Is Us has impacted her approach to becoming a mom.

"Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," said Moore of playing Rebecca Pearson. "I've had babies and toddlers and adult children [on the show], so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land."

And when it comes to "unsolicited advice" she has gotten from parents she knows in real life, Moore said she's "all for it."

"I will welcome anything because I know nothing," Moore said. "I'm like a sponge — I wanna soak it all up."

Moore also gave some insight on what it has been like hiding her baby bump on set, saying, "I'm sure you'll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversized purses and God knows what for the next couple of months! I've also heard that they can go in and digitally change things if need be, but I'm guessing it'll be a lot … less full-body [shots]."