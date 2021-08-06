Mandy Moore Says Nursing Son Gus Has Been a 'Beautiful, Messy and Oh So Rewarding Experience'

Mandy Moore is getting real about breastfeeding.

The actress, 37, opened up about her personal experience with nursing 5-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison on Thursday, in an Instagram post written in celebration of National Breastfeeding Week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To mark the occasion, Moore posted several photographs of herself nursing her baby boy. A black-and-white portrait showed Moore with Gus and husband Taylor Goldsmith, while another show Moore breastfeeding in aged makeup while on the set of This Is Us.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," Moore began in the caption.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest," she continued, "and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

Mandy Moore Credit: Mandy Moore/instagram

Moore has been open about the ups and downs of breastfeeding in the past.

While appearing on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast this March, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she dealt with "newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold."

"You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn't hurt as much," she explained, before adding that Gus is a "great feeder" and a "great sleeper."

"I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that's been something that I've been dealing with, but I'm sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Recalls 'Harrowing' Birth of Newborn Son Gus: My Plans 'Went Out the Window'

In April, the mother of one revealed that she had been dealing with a "plugged milk duct" after returning to work.

"Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," Moore captioned a selfie in the bathtub shared to her Instagram Story. "Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends."

"Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom Salt baths, etc.," she wrote. "I have a suspicion it's from being back at work and pumping more often then having him on the boob during the day. ALL good!"

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Moore also documented what she called the "new realities of adventuring" last month, sharing pictures of herself pumping breastmilk during a mountain-climbing expedition.