Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' to Continue Touring While Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Mandy Moore is opening up about her decision to end her In Real Life tour earlier than expected.

Nearly one month after the This Is Us star announced she was cutting her tour short as she prepares to welcome her second baby, Moore revealed to Today Parents why she was "scared" to continue her concert tour and stay on the road.

The 39-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with Taylor Goldsmith, said she initially thought she could "power through" while pregnant and caring for 17-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison as she did while filming the final season of This Is Us.

"As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she explained. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore.' "

"I foolishly thought 'if I did it before, I can do it again,' " Moore continued. "But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself."

Moore also noted that she was afraid her lack of sleep and busy schedule would negatively impact her baby's health.

"I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth," she admitted.

"I'd been looking forward to this for a decade and half," Moore said of being back on tour after 15 years. "But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby."

Moore echoed similar sentiments in her social media announcement last month, sharing that being on tour was "too challenging" amid her pregnancy.

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore informed fans.

"It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she continued.

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision," she concluded. "I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

The actress announced on Instagram earlier last month that she is pregnant, expecting her second baby boy with Goldsmith this fall.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote alongside an adorable photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.