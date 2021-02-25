Mandy Moore Reveals Sweet Meaning Behind Son August Harrison's Name

The This Is Us actress, 36, said she and husband Taylor Goldsmith felt the name was "a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story"

Mandy Moore is revealing the sweet meaning behind her son August Harrison's name.

The This Is Us actress, 36, shared a photo of the newborn sleeping with a small grey blanket with his name embroidered across it, writing that August was the month she and husband Taylor Goldsmith found out they were having a son.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," she captioned the photo.

The blanket, it turns out, was a gift from Goldsmith for the couple's anniversary and holds even more sentimental value.

"Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the "A" (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and "T" (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt," she wrote. "Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙"

The couple announced the baby's arrival on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing that his full name is August Harrison Goldsmith.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith," Moore wrote. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Moore's baby announcement comes weeks after she revealed that her birth plan had to be altered. "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan,' " she wrote on Instagram in early February.

Moore, who announced she was expecting back in September, has been open about her difficult first trimester and fertility struggles. In a Janurary interview with Romper, the singer said she was "very hesitant" to believe she was pregnant because of past issues with her uterus.

"I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she said at the time, adding that in her third trimester, she had an "it's real" moment: "The little things kind of get me. Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, 'It's real.' There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

In a recent episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she is open to having more children soon.