Mandy Moore Says Milo Ventimiglia Taught Her to Change Diapers Before Becoming Mom: 'I Knew Nothing'

Mandy Moore tells PEOPLE that motherhood with baby son Gus, now 5 months, has "colored my world in such a profound way"

Mandy Moore had a crash course in parenting on the This Is Us set.

The singer/actress welcomed her first baby, son August "Gus" Harrison, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, but prior to becoming a mom, she admits she didn't know much about diapers. Moore tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that her onscreen husband Milo Ventimiglia had to teach her a thing or two.

"Because so much of the show revolves around kids of a certain age — whether they're 8 year olds or 12 year olds or teenagers or adults — I feel like I maybe have a little bit more experience as he gets older and less with him as a baby," she says of the Emmy-winning drama's real-life parenting takeaways.

"It was funny, I remember very early on, definitely the first season, having to shoot scenes where we were chaotically changing diapers and just trying to handle triplets," recalls Moore, "and Milo having to show me how to swaddle, how to change diaper. I knew nothing!"

"Poor Gus, really Mom and Dad were starting from scratch with him," the Tangled actress says during a conversation about participating in Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration.

"I feel like I've garnered less about that phase of early, early childhood. Obviously, being a parent is a practice in patience and being present. I just chuckled to myself now thinking I wish I was just starting the show now because I finally crystallized like, 'Oh, I know what it means to be a mom now,' even though I've only had five months of experience."

Moore says motherhood has "colored my world in such a profound way that I wish I could go back just to be able to carry those feelings and this newfound knowledge. I feel that would change the game for me. But I have one more season to carry all of this with me."

Ventimiglia, 44, told PEOPLE in February that "Mandy is truly the best" and that it was "exciting to know that she and Taylor are going to be parents. Those are the kind of people you want to be parents. They're just good people, solid people. I think they're going to have a good kid."