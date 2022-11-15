Mandy Moore Says She's 'Relishing' Her Longer Maternity Leave with Second Baby, Son Ozzie

Mandy Moore is feeling grateful for her extra time at home with her two little boys.

The This Is Us star, 38, opened up in a new interview with Parents about her appreciation for having a longer maternity leave with her second baby, son Ozzie, than when she welcomed her first son, August "Gus" Harrison.

Moore, who welcomed son Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith last month, said she's "relishing" her moments at home with her two kids especially as her last maternity leave was much shorter since she went back to work soon after welcoming Gus.

"To be able to close out this really seminal chapter of my life with This Is Us this past May and take this time now to kind of just hunker down and be a family, it's something I didn't get to experience with Gus," she said. "I'm relishing this time."

"Again, especially around the holidays, it's so fun and it's the perfect excuse to just stay home and be cozy and get my feet underneath me and figure out how to operate in this new chapter," she added.

Moore also shared how son Gus is taking to being a big brother, noting that it's "been pretty dreamy" so far to see the two together.

"He's just starting to really clock that obviously there's another person in the house that's taking both of his parents' attention at certain points, but he's actually been very sweet about it and really gentle," she said of Gus. "And I'm excited to have these two boys so close in age, and hopefully, they'll grow up to be best friends."

Shortly after Ozzie's arrival, Moore shared a heartwarming picture of Gus holding his new baby brother in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looked lovingly at the infant.

Moore and Goldsmith smiled alongside Gus as they helped the toddler hold little Ozzie, who was swaddled comfortably in a blanket.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

While Gus is already proving to be a great big brother, Moore told PEOPLE in September that the toddler was "entirely unaware" he was about to get a sibling.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.