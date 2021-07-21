Mandy Moore Pumps While Climbing Mountain 5 Months After Birth: 'New Realities of Adventuring'

Mandy Moore, who summited Mount Kilimanjaro prior to welcoming her baby boy Gus, says she is "happy to be back at it"

Mandy Moore is reaching new heights as a new mom.

The This Is Us star, 37, shared photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday documenting a recent mountain-climbing expedition she completed with friends at Washington's Mount Baker. The journey comes five months after Moore welcomed her first baby, son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am. More to come. Never been this tired. And I have an infant," she wrote on one slide, giving a thumbs up while in a helmet and all her gear.

Moore also shared photos of herself pumping breastmilk along the way with portable Medela pumps. She wrote on one selfie that it was her "new realities of adventuring," and added another smiling photo of herself pumping on the mountain's summit.

"Happy to be back at it," she wrote on another slide.

Mandy Moore pumping on mountai Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

In April, the singer/actress showcased her first postpartum workout on Instagram after being granted the all-clear to start exercising again post-birth.

"Later call at work + finally cleared to start slowly exercising + @kathrynbudig x @kiragraceyoga collab? Best day!!" Moore posted on her Instagram Story, along with a boomerang of her in the new gear. In another post, Moore thanked Budig, a yoga instructor and author, for the outfit and said she's working toward a new exercise goal.

"Thank you for sending my way, @kathrynbudig! You and my new exercise gear!! Mama is training to climb a mountain again so let's do it!!!"

Moore is an avid hiker, and has summited Mount Kilimanjaro and reached base camp at Mount Everest before Gus' arrival. She previously told PEOPLE that the idea of doing Kilimanjaro is what pushed her to take her hiking to the next level.

"I've always been a hiker — I lived near Griffith Park in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, so it was just in my backyard, practically. But I always wanted to climb Kilimanjaro and that's what sort of solidified my love of being outside and realizing that I can tackle something that was seemingly impossible," she said in February 2019. "I'd never camped before, so the idea of being outside for a week, not showering — all these new experiences — I sort of proved to myself that I was capable of more than I was giving myself credit for."

Mandy Moore pumping on mountai Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

For Father's Day last month, Moore praised Goldsmith and touted his parenting abilities.

"Let's face it," she wrote in her tribute, "I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad. You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."