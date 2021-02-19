The This Is Us actress shared more maternity photos as she awaits her first child, a baby boy

Mandy Moore Jokes She's 'Still' Pregnant: 'The Waiting and Anticipation Is Almost Too Much'

Mandy Moore will be a mom any minute now!

The This Is Us actress, 36, shared a gallery of new maternity photos on Friday showing off her pregnancy figure as she awaits the birth of her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Moore jokes that she's "still pregnant" with her baby boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance (seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much- I kid). Anytime you're ready, sir. 📷 by @photobyjennajones," she captioned the post.

Additionally, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she's "trying" methods to speed up the arrival. "Still pregnant.... trying all the things to get this little man to join the party but I know they come on their own time.....," she writes.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Jenna Jones

Last week, Moore posted more of her anticipation for her son. "Any day ..... I know he looks high but trust me — his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man," she wrote alongside a picture of her baby bump.

In another upload, the singer posted a video of herself panning the camera to view her baby bump, as she says, "We're ready anytime." She added in a caption: "No rush but we're ready...."

In an interview with Romper last month, Moore said she was "very hesitant" to believe she was pregnant because of past issues with her uterus. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she said at the time.