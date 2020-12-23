Pregnant Mandy Moore Cradles Baby Bump While Touting Charitable Dress Shopping Opportunity

The star wears the dress from Cara Cara NYC, which is donating a portion of sales to the L.A. Regional Food Bank

Mandy Moore is modeling a stylish look for a good cause!

The This Is Us star, 36, is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and the mom-to-be got dressed up to ask her Instagram followers to shop this holiday season with a charitable incentive in mind.

Moore, along with Jen and Ashley Streicher, wore outfits from Cara Cara NYC, which is donating 20 percent of sales to the L.A. Regional Food Bank when customers use code LAFOODBANK at checkout.

The singer/actress wears the black-and-white Maidstone Dress with heels in the photo, which she shared on Instagram with the caption: "Shopping with an impact? Sign me up. Thanks @kevinmichaelericson for wrangling me, @jennstreicher and @streicherhair to do a little modeling of these cute pieces from @caracara_nyc. Be sure to use the code LAFOODBANK to trigger a 20% donation to @lafoodbank... which is so necessary in the midst of this pandemic and holiday season."

Earlier this month, Moore offered fans a baby bump update, marking 30 weeks into her pregnancy. She joked that her future son is a kicker. "30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer," she captioned the mirror selfie, cradling her stomach while wearing a floral dress. The mom-to-be also added the hashtags #grateful and #dontlookatmymessybathroom.

Sharing the same snapshot on her Instagram Story, Moore added, "Home stretch is coming!!"