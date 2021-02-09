Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are currently expecting their first child

See First Glimpses of Pregnant Mandy Moore's Nursery for Baby Boy on the Way: 'Can't Wait'

Mandy Moore's baby room is shaping up nicely!

Over the weekend, the This Is Us actress shared the first sneak peeks at the nursery for her baby boy on the way via her Instagram Story. Moore is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and she wrote on one slide, "Can't wait to see it all come together! Thanks for your help, @jessdiabstudio."

One slide showed a designer installing a piece to the cieling while wearing a mask, as interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel wrote: "Meanwhile in LA we are installing a special nursery for baby boy @mandymooremm @taylordawesgoldsmith."

Under the crib is the Ivory Arches Rug ($128, Lulu & Georgia), and one slide shows the greenish crib with a hanging mobile featuring heart-shaped leaf designs. The wallpaper incorporated into the room's look is the Loxodonta Vintage Explorer ($4.40 per sq. ft., MuralsWallpaper).

In an interview with Romper last month, Moore said she was "very hesitant" to believe she was pregnant because of past issues with her uterus.

"I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she said at the time.

Then, in her third trimester, Moore has had an "it's real" moment: "The little things kind of get me. Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

Since announcing that she and Goldsmith are expecting, Moore has been taking fans along on her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In December, she shared a photo from 30 weeks cradling her belly and "tiny kickboxer," and last month she shared a black-and-white photo from a pregnancy shoot with the caption, "Almost there....."

Sharing a photo from her weekly hematologist appointment on her Instagram Story earlier this month, the star said a change in her platelets — cells that help blood clot — "altered" her initial birth plan.