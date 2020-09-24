Mandy Moore Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting a Son with Husband Taylor Goldsmith: 'Coming Early 2021'

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 after dating for two years and married in November 2018

Mandy Moore is having a baby!

The This Is Us star, 36, and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together, a son, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

Both Moore and Goldsmith, 35, shared a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring the couple beaming and showing off Moore's baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," the mom-to-be wrote in her caption.

For InStyle's April 2018 issue, Moore explained that she's not really a jewelry person, and was completely blindsided when her musician beau proposed to her in September 2017 with a gorgeous custom Irene Neuwirth ring featuring a round-cut diamond on a rose gold band.

"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry," she shared. "When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!"

The actress and singer also planned on keeping the wedding ceremony small and intimate.

"We are both pretty quiet, private people," Moore previously told PEOPLE exclusively. "I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us."

A little over a year after Moore and Goldsmith got engaged, the two were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in November 2018.

Moore's close friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a series of images from the happy day — including some of Moore's unconventional pink Rodarte wedding gown and veil.

"Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard. @mandymooremm ❤️ @taylordawesgoldsmith," she captioned the post, which has since been deleted.