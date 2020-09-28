Mandy Moore announced on Thursday that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child in early 2021

Mom-to-Be Mandy Moore Opens Up About First Trimester of Pregnancy: 'I Had a Really Tough 15 Weeks'

Mandy Moore is opening up about some of the not-so-fun parts of her pregnancy.

Three days after the singer and This Is Us actress revealed that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together, she shared with fans on her Instagram Story that she'd experienced a "tough" first 15 weeks of her pregnancy, including various "food aversions."

First, Moore, 36, said coffee was one of her "major food aversions" — and while it made her sad, she was relieved to hear from others that they had experienced the same thing during pregnancy and called it a "small price to pay" to be expecting her son on the way.

"Coffee's not the only one. I don't know about you, but I had the worst food aversions. I still can't think about some things or look at them in the fridge," she continued. "I had a really tough, like, first 15 weeks, I'd say."

"And poor Taylor. I was like, 'Can you go outside and eat? I can't look at food, I can't smell food, I can't think about food,' " Moore recalled.

Moore and Goldsmith, 35, revealed their exciting baby news Thursday on Instagram, sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring the couple beaming and showing off the "Fifteen" singer's baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore wrote in her caption.

Many of the mom-to-be's This Is Us costars took to the comments to congratulate her — like Chrissy Metz, who used the opportunity to give a sweet nod to her onscreen mom with, "The Goldsmith Three! ❤️💓❤️."

"Baby's comingggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Susan Kelechi Watson, while Sterling K. Brown said, "So happy for the both of you. You and Taylor will be terrific parents ... but you told me awhile ago, so ... 😁"

A little over a year after Moore and Goldsmith got engaged, the two were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in November 2018.

"We are both pretty quiet, private people," Moore previously told PEOPLE of her wedding plans. "I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us."

Moore's close friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a series of images from the happy day, including some of Moore's unconventional pink Rodarte wedding gown and veil.