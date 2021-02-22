Pregnant Mandy Moore Sweetly Congratulates Ex Wilmer Valderrama on Birth of 'Gorgeous' Daughter

"Can't wait to meet her," Mandy Moore, who's currently expecting her first child, told Wilmer Valderrama on Instagram about his newborn daughter

Mandy Moore couldn't be happier about ex Wilmer Valderrama's expanding family.

Valderrama, 41, and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Feb. 15. "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," the first-time parents proudly announced Sunday in joint statements on Instagram.

In the comment section, Moore, 36 — who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a son due any day now — sweetly congratulates Valderrama on the birth.

"Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!!" she writes.

Valderrama and Moore dated nearly two decades ago, from 2000 to 2002. They've remained close in the years since and often post photos of their get-togethers on social media.

Valderrama attended Moore's wedding reception back in November 2018. The This Is Us actress, 34, tied the knot with Goldsmith during an intimate ceremony with around 50 guests in attendance. A larger reception followed, with several celebrity guests including the That 70's Show alum spotted arriving at the venue.

In an Instagram post Friday, mom-to-be Moore joked about "still" being pregnant as she awaits her baby boy.