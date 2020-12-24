Pregnant Mandy Moore Canceled Family Christmas Plans to 'Hunker Down at Home' with Husband Instead

"The holidays are a tricky time, exacerbated all the more by this wild year ... We got this, friends," she says

Mandy Moore is home for Christmas.

The 36-year-old This Is Us star, who is currently expecting her first child, a son, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, revealed to her followers on Instagram Thursday that she canceled her holiday plans to see family due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to CDC guidance, experts say the "safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with people who live with you."

"Sending all the well wishes for a happy and healthy holiday to you and yours, no matter what our celebrations might look like this year," she writes in the caption, sharing a sweet photo of herself nestled up to Goldsmith, 35, at the piano.

"Personally, @taylordawesgoldsmith and I cancelled plans to see family and are hunkering down at home, staying safe/binging plenty of tv and eating lots of baked goods," continues Moore. "The holidays are a tricky time, exacerbated all the more by this wild year.... so I'm holding extra space for those who have lost a loved one or a job, those weathering this time solo or away from loved ones, those just overwhelmed by the magnitude of all this year has been..... We got this, friends."

"As the inimitable @glennondoyle says: we can do hard things. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Xoxo," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's not the first tough moment Moore has faced recently. Earlier this month, the A Walk to Remember actress revealed that her 12-year-old dog Joni died. She wrote that she is "so sad" the pet wouldn't get to meet her son.

"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl," she began her lengthy Instagram caption at the time. "Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night."

"I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn't finish her dinner and couldn't get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds)," Moore explained. "My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I'm glad we did."

"She adored @taylordawesgoldsmith," Moore said of the pet, adding, "and I have no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was... right until the end."

The "I'd Rather Lose" singer went on in the tribute post to say that her "heart is utterly shattered" in the wake of Joni's death. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there."

"There's a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit," she wrote. "... I'm so sad she won't get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn't ready to share 😉. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night."