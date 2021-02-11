Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are currently expecting their first child together

Pregnant Mandy Moore Awaits Arrival of Son While Showing Off Baby Bump: 'No Rush but We're Ready!'

Mandy Moore is ready to meet her son!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, where the mom-to-be wrote about eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with husband, Taylor Goldsmith, while posing in a form-fitting brown dress.

"Any day ....." Moore wrote in a blurb alongside the first image, before adding another message below: "I know he looks high but trust me — his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man."

In another upload, the This Is Us actress posted a video of herself panning the camera to view her baby bump, as she says, "We're ready anytime." She added in a caption: "No rush but we're ready...."

Since announcing that she and Goldsmith, 35, are expecting, Moore has been taking fans along on her pregnancy journey on Instagram on various occasions.

In December, she shared a photo from 30 weeks cradling her belly and "tiny kickboxer," and last month she shared a black-and-white photo from a pregnancy shoot with the caption, "Almost there....."

Over the weekend, Moore also shared the first sneak peeks at the nursery for her baby boy on the way via her Instagram Story. Writing on one slide, "Can't wait to see it all come together! Thanks for your help, @jessdiabstudio," the actress also showed a designer installing a piece to the ceiling while wearing a mask.

In an interview with Romper last month, Moore said she was initially "very hesitant" to believe she was pregnant because of past issues with her uterus. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she said at the time.

Then, in her third trimester, Moore had an "it's real" moment: "The little things kind of get me. Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

The star also noted that Goldsmith has been reading up and learning from fatherhood books — though she thinks he's been cut out to be a parent for a while.