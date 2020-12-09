Pregnant Mandy Moore Gives 30-Week Baby Bump Update with 'Tiny Kickboxer': 'Home Stretch Is Coming'

The This Is Us star is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is celebrating her energetic baby on the way!

The This Is Us actress, 36, offered her Instagram followers a quick baby bump update on Wednesday, marking 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Moore is currently expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith — and apparently he's a kicker.

"30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer," she captioned the mirror selfie, cradling her stomach while wearing a floral dress. The mom-to-be also added the hashtags #grateful and #dontlookatmymessybathroom.

Sharing the same snapshot on her Instagram Story, Moore added, "Home stretch is coming!!"

The maternity update comes a week after the A Walk to Remember actress revealed that her 12-year-old dog Joni died. She wrote that she is "so sad" the pet wouldn't get to meet her son.

"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl," she began her lengthy Instagram caption. "Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night."

"I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn't finish her dinner and couldn't get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds)," Moore explained. "My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I'm glad we did."

"She adored @taylordawesgoldsmith," Moore said of the pet, adding, "and I have no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was... right until the end."

The "I'd Rather Lose" singer went on in the tribute post to say that her "heart is utterly shattered" in the wake of Joni's death. "She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there."

"There's a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit," she wrote. "... I'm so sad she won't get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn't ready to share 😉. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night."