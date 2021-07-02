Mandy Moore Praises Baby Gus, 4 Months, for Being a 'Trooper' on His First Flight: 'Grateful'

Mandy Moore documented the stressful experience of her canceled flight and missing bags while traveling with her baby boy Gus for the first time

Mandy Moore's first time traveling with her baby boy didn't go as planned.

On Thursday, the This Is Us star, 37, documented her experience of taking her son August "Gus" Harrison, 4 months, on his first flight along with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"First flight for Mom and Dad in 16 months. Baby's first flight ever. But this guy aced his first trip from LA to DC. The best guy ever!!" Moore wrote alongside a selfie of the family of three on the plane.

While Moore shared that baby Gus "aced his first trip from LA to DC," things became complicated as the actress and her family tried to travel to Maine, where they had planned to spend the Fourth of July weekend.

The actress then revealed that their next flight was canceled, and it would be "hours until we get our bags," which contained the "base to our car seat (that was checked) to travel anywhere with my baby."

Moore added, "I have a 4 month old freaking out. This is insane."

On Friday, Moore shared a follow-up post explaining that their bags arrived for "no reason other than luck" and they eventually "managed to make it to a hotel and bathe, feed and pout sweet goose down by midnight."

"Grateful he was the definition of a trooper," the mom of one raved about her son.

Moore also posted an adorable video of baby Gus smiling in their hotel room the night before after the "hellish day."

"Covered in drool but still smiling like the best guy ever. He was our constant reminder to keep it cool because if we were then he would be too!" she wrote.

As there were no available flights or trains to travel to Maine, Moore said her family of three would be returning home as she couldn't "put my poor guy in the car (in crazy weather) to drive 12 hours for 2 days."

Last month, Moore shared her appreciation for the baby expert who helped her and Goldsmith ease into their first few months of parenthood. The actress spotlighted a doula, named Brandi Jordan on Instagram, who worked with the couple at home for their first three months with Gus.

"They say it takes a village and boy are we lucky that @brandi_jordan_official is such an integral part of ours," Moore began the caption. "Knowing that I had to go back to work a month after welcoming Gus, our incredible midwife @heybales recommended Brandi's company @thecradlecompany and we were so grateful that she was available to step in the night we came home from the hospital to help our family navigate all aspects of post-partum life (she's worked with babies and families for over 20 years)."

Moore said Jordan helped them with everything from "teaching us to properly change a diaper and bathe our little guy (yah, @taylordawesgoldsmith and I didn't have much experience even holding a newborn pre- Gus) to understanding the ins and outs of nursing and pumping and everything in between (especially the ever elusive concept of SLEEP)."