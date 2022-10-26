Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie

The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 05:03 PM
Mandy Moore, Gus
Photo: Mandy Moore/instagram

Mandy Moore's son Gus is loving his new role as a big brother!

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared a heartwarming picture of Gus, 20 months, holding his new baby brother Ozzie in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looks lovingly at the infant.

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith smile alongside Gus as they help the toddler hold little Ozzie, who is swaddled comfortably in a blanket. The couple announced the arrival of baby Ozzie in a joint post on Instagram last week.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

Many of Moore's famous friends couldn't get over the cuteness of the picture, dropping comments on the post about the sweet moment.

"Heaven wow!" wrote Julianne Hough, while Matthew Koma added, "Buddies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Annable replied, "The sweetest. ☺️❤️"

"Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement on Friday, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

While Gus is already proving to be a great big brother, Moore told PEOPLE last month that the toddler was "entirely unaware" he was about to get a sibling.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.

Related Articles
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandy Moore Shares 'Snuggles' Picture with Son as They Play 'Waiting Game' for New Baby https://www.instagram.com/p/CjnjarSro21/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Mandy Moore 'Snuggles' with Son Gus, 19 Months, as They Play the 'Waiting Game' for Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Video of Son Playing with Dad's Guitar as They Await Arrival of Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 Red Carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
See Inside Mandy Moore's Nursery for Baby Boy on the Way — and Big Brother Gus' Room Refresh!
Hilary Duff posts Mandy Moore baby shower pics
Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
Mandy Moore instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CaOWJNFLeJO/
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Son Gus, 18 Months, Is 'Entirely Unaware' About Baby Brother on the Way
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard baby
'This Is Us' ' Chris Sullivan Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Rachel: 'Immediately Captured Our Hearts'
Headline: Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing' https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjyjKunjJ8a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing'
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, and Gus Goldsmith for Gymboree and The Season of Mandy Moore 2022 Collection.
Mandy Moore Shares Last Family Photo of 3 for New Holiday Campaign Ahead of Welcoming Baby Boy
mandy moore Gymboree
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She's 'Really Excited' Baby Boy on the Way Will Be Here for Holidays
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Mandy Moore attends the Series Finale Episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Hilary Duff children
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 of Her Smiling Kids Cuddling on the Couch Together
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a ‘Little Parrot’ and Loves Music Just Like His Parents
Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' to Continue Touring While Pregnant with Baby No. 2
mandy moore, sonogram photo of mandy moore's baby
Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse of 'OB Visits in New Cities' While on Tour