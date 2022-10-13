Mandy Moore is creating two new spaces for the little boys in her life!

The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who share son Gus, 19 months, and will soon welcome a second baby boy together, partnered with the free Crate & Kids Design Desk service to create an inviting nursery and a room refresh for Gus featuring pieces from Crate & Kids.

Moore, 38, wanted to keep Gus' room and the nursery both "neutral and light" and work with the design team to "balance the accents of color and texture," Sebastian Brauer, senior vice president for product design and development at Crate & Kid, tells PEOPLE.

"Mandy wanted to incorporate a space for Gus to spend time with his brother, so we added in the new Kids Sherpa Bear Lounge, an ultra-cozy and perfectly sized whimsical chair," adds Brauer. "For Gus to continue exploring his musical side, we added the Wooden Band Setto his room."

Brauer notes that it was important to the This Is Us star to "create a cohesive design look with the mid-century architecture of her house."

While the couple waits for the arrival of their baby boy, Gus is already enjoying his new big kid room.

"Mandy loved seeing Gus' reaction to his new room, especially his music table!" says Brauer. "He carried the drum/xylophone sticks around and loved sitting on the wooden rocking motorcycle, a part of the Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids Collection."

The actress announced on Instagram in June that she and Goldsmith, 37, are expecting a second baby together, another boy, this fall.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

Last month, Moore revealed to PEOPLE that son Gus is "entirely unaware" that he's about to become a big brother.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.