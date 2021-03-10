After week one with the new addition, Mandy Moore expressed that it had been "the best week ever" for her

Mandy Moore Shares Sweet New Photo with 2½-Week-Old Son Gus: 'Doesn't Get Any Better'

Mandy Moore is in full newborn bliss mode!

The new mom, 36, welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Feb. 20, and on Tuesday night, Moore shared a sweet new photo of herself with the baby boy relaxed on her chest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Doesn't get any better," she wrote with the Instagram Story post, smiling with the 2½-week-old in her arms.

Moore has been sharing her excitement about becoming a mom with fans since the arrival of her new addition. One week after giving birth, she wrote that it had been "the best week ever."

Then, last week, the This Is Us star shared that she's "still processing" his birth, showing "utter gratitude" for her body and the "journey our sweet boy took to meet us."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Mandy moore/instagram

During a recent episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she is open to having more children someday.

"I have such a deeper appreciation for my body and the fact that us pregnant folks have the capability to do this. It's the coolest thing," she said.