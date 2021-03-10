Mandy Moore Shares Sweet New Photo with 2½-Week-Old Son Gus: 'Doesn't Get Any Better'
After week one with the new addition, Mandy Moore expressed that it had been "the best week ever" for her
Mandy Moore is in full newborn bliss mode!
The new mom, 36, welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Feb. 20, and on Tuesday night, Moore shared a sweet new photo of herself with the baby boy relaxed on her chest.
"Doesn't get any better," she wrote with the Instagram Story post, smiling with the 2½-week-old in her arms.
Moore has been sharing her excitement about becoming a mom with fans since the arrival of her new addition. One week after giving birth, she wrote that it had been "the best week ever."
Then, last week, the This Is Us star shared that she's "still processing" his birth, showing "utter gratitude" for her body and the "journey our sweet boy took to meet us."
During a recent episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Moore told host Dr. Elliot Berlin that she is open to having more children someday.
"I have such a deeper appreciation for my body and the fact that us pregnant folks have the capability to do this. It's the coolest thing," she said.
"I mean, I know that I joke with my husband already. We're not at the end of the rollercoaster ride yet, and like, I'll do this again. I'm so ready to do this again," added Moore. "Even if I was as sick as I was during the first trimester, there is something I think in the third trimester that is so profoundly magical and beautiful."