Mandy Moore Says Her 'Life Is Technicolor' Since Welcoming Son Gus: 'Everything Is Different Now'

Eight months after the birth of her son, Mandy Moore is still very much in baby bliss.

Speaking with Parents for the magazine's December 2021 cover story, Moore, 37, opens up about how life has changed since welcoming son August "Gus" Harrison and her experience as a first-time mom.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," says Moore, who welcomed her son with Taylor Goldsmith in February. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

Asked whether baby Gus has had an influence on her creativity as an actress and a musician, the This Is Us star says motherhood is "going to change what I write about and, as an actor, what I'm able to access."

"I have a new color to bring to the table that I didn't have before. It's going to impact the choices I make when it comes to work. Everything is different now," she adds.

The Tangled actress also spoke candidly about being a first-time mom, and whether the experience thus far has matched her expectations.

"I had no idea what I was in for," she admits. "I mean, there's so much emphasis on pregnancy! Then the baby comes, and it's suddenly all about the baby, and you just figure it out."

"I honestly felt a little forgotten and lost. I guess I expected friendships to be maintained," she continues. "When you have a child, the world as you know it shifts in such a profound way, and for the most part everyone was waiting when I came up for air. But I've also found that some friendships have seasons."

She adds: "So it's become important for me to reach out to new friends on social media, like chef Gaby Dalkin. We knew each other peripherally before, but now that we've had babies at the same time, I am like, 'Can we hang out? Can we talk? Can I pick your brain?' "

When it comes to parenting, the "Candy" singer says she and Goldsmith, 36, are "very much still flying by the seat of our pants."