Mandy Moore plays Sterling K. Brown's mother on This Is Us and is mom to 3-month-old son Gus in real life

Mandy Moore Introduces Baby Boy Gus to Sterling K. Brown on This Is Us Set: 'My Two Sons'

This is Gus!

On Thursday, Mandy Moore, 37, shared an adorable series of photos of Sterling K. Brown enjoying time on the This Is Us set with the actress's 3-month-old son, August "Gus" Harrison.

Brown, who plays Moore's fictional son Randall Pearson on the NBC show, cradles the baby boy in the sweet photos as Moore overlooks the pair.

Both Moore and Brown dress as their respective characters in the photos, which were shot while filming the drama's season finale.

"My two sons ☀️☀️," Moore captioned the post.

The actress also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her holding her son alongside husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"When dad and Gus came to visit on the last few days of season 5," the star wrote.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who stars as Brown's wife on the series, commented on the post, "❤️love thissss"

"This. 😍 ❤️ ," the official account for This Is Us added.

This wasn't Gus's first time on set with his mom.

Moore recently told PEOPLE that her son became a "regular, little, cozy set baby" after bringing him to work while filming This Is Us.

"Since he was a month old, he's been going with me to set," she said. "He's only 3 months old now, but he's been going to work with me right out of the gate."

The actress has even breastfed her baby boy while still in her character's makeup.

Last month, Moore shared on her Instagram Story that she was breastfeeding her son while wearing her makeup to play her elderly character on This Is Us.

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson at multiple different ages on the series, explained that she had just finished filming the NBC show's fifth season that same day.